Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal wouldn't have been in 'Sardar Udham' if he had not done THIS movie

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Sardar Udham’ featuring Vicky Kaushal is all set to release on the digital platform on October 16. The film is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Shoojit said that he discovered Vicky through his amazing performance in his 2015 film Masaan. The director also revealed that he hasn’t watched the actor’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2021, Shoojit Sircar said, “I have not seen Uri. I want to thank Vicky for choosing to do Masaan, otherwise, he won’t be doing Sardar Udham. He has a little bit of Punjabi in him and I wanted that. I wanted somebody on my page. I needed somebody who can really understand the part. With Vicky, there was passion and focus."

The director also spoke about his experience on shooting the film. “I have no experience in creating an era. Most of the film is shot in London. It is funny that I had never visited London before this. So, everything was based on archaic footage, documentaries from the BBC films, national archive photos. I only remember Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. So, in the Jallianwala Bagh scene, you will see a resemblance to Gandhi”.

He also said that recreating Jallianwala Bagh was a huge affair and they were not able to shoot at the very sight, however, people in Amritsar helped them a lot. Even most of the London scenes were shot in Russia.