Shoojit Sircar on Vicky Donor 2: I don’t think I am capable enough to make it again

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar opened up about the sequel of ‘Vicky Donor’ and said following the success of his 2012 release, he was offered an unimaginable sum to make the 2 part, however, he turned down the opportunity as he didn’t believe he could make the film again.

As per a report in Indian Express, during a virtual session of the India Film Project (IFP), Sircar said, “Post Vicky Donor, I was offered loads of money to make its sequel. I had never imagined that kind of money would be offered to me just to make a part two.”

He added, “They told me, ‘Just do whatever but make it.’ But if you ask me to make Vicky Donor again, I won’t be able to. I don’t think I am capable enough to make it again. I will fail miserably.” For the unversed, the film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in their big-screen debut. The film chronicled the story of a sperm donor. Vicky Donor was penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and Ayushmann garnered praise for his performance. Even the movie won the National Film Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Sircar recently grabbed all the attention for his recent release Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal. Sicar spoke about the project and revealed the toughest part of the movie was getting the cast right. The makers had cast Irrfan Khan for the biopic, however, after Khan passed away last year in April, Vicky Kaushal was brought in.