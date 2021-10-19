Shoojit Sircar's Shoebite starring Amitabh Bachchan stuck since 2009: Makes me sad, want it to release

Shoojit Sircar is currently enjoying the terrific response to his film Sardar Uddham starring Vicky Kaushal. The film released over the weekend and has been highly praised from all quarters. While Shoojit will move on to his next, the filmmaker is still waiting for a decade-old film to release.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Shoojit's film titled Shoebit has been stuck since 2009. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sarika. However, the film is yet to see the light of day. Revealing why the film has been in the pipeline for so long, Shoojit said, "There were issues regarding the rights between the different partners of the film — Disney, Fox (Star Studios), some writers and collaborators in Los Angeles. Their NOCs and permissions are required."

As per the report, Shoojit's Shoebite is based on Manoj Night Shyamalan’s story, Labour of Love. Reportedly, the Indian-American filmmaker sold the rights back in 1994 to 20th Century Fox Studios. Years later, it was picked up by UTV. However, M Night Shyamalan was reportedly keen on making a screen adaptation in the US first.

Shoojit explained, "Earlier, the film's rights were with UTV; now, they rest with Disney. But the last time Disney officials spoke to us, they said the Hollywood partners were wondering whether the Hindi movie should be released."

While Shoojit and Big B went on to collaborate for Gulabo Sitabo last year, Shoebite still comes up for discussion. "Shoebite comes up at each meeting with Mr Bachchan. He puts his heart and soul into every movie, but this one is special. Whenever I talk about the film, it makes me sad. There was a child in the cast who has now become a young woman. Only post-production work is left on the project. Disney and Fox should do something about its release," Shoojit said.

He also added that he simply wants Shoebite to release now, irrespective of the platform.

