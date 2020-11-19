Shoot Thrills: When Taapsee Pannu was fined for riding without a helmet during Rashmi Rocket shoot

From snaps of her training to spending some fun time on Rashmi Rocket's sets, Taapsee Pannu has been keeping her fans glued with exciting updates.

is back to work and how! The actress has jumped into character of an athlete for Rashmi Rocket and has been going all out as she continues to train intensely for the role. On this journey of becoming an athlete, Taapsee is also documenting special moments for millions of her fans on social media. From snaps of her training to spending some fun time on the film's sets, Taapsee has been keeping her fans glued with exciting updates.

The Manmarziyaan actress' latest update is rather interesting. For her role in Akash Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, looks like Taapsee will also be riding a bike. Taapsee, who knows how to ride one, shared a photo of herself but also shared a funny shoot anecdote while she was at it. Calling it 'shoot thrills',Taapsee revealed that she did ride the bike but forgot to wear a helmet. And that wasn't all, she was also fined for it.

Recalling the hilarious anecdote, she captioned her photo, "Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills." The actress seems to be having a fun time on the sets of Rashmi Rocket as she also had her family visiting her. Taapsee's mum and sister Shagun Pannu dropped by the sets and the actress seems to have had a blast.

In one of the photos, Taapsee and Shagun can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with the actress sitting on her sister's lap as their mother looks on. "Me with my Diwali gifts! #MummyAndPuchi #OnSet #RashmiRocket," Taapsee captioned the adorable click.

