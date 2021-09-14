Shooting begins in 2 months: Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ not shelved, makers clarify

Rumour mills were buzzing that and Pooja Hegde led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been shelved. Makers have recently released the statement that the mega venture is likely to go on floors in the next two months. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issued a clarification quashing the reports that the film has been shelved on Twitter. The tweet also mentioned that the songs for the film have already been recorded. Rumors were doing the rounds that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been shelved Salman Khan’s last outing ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ did not connect with the audience.

Responding to the rumors, Nadiadwala tweeted, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.” Salman Khan and starrer Radhe was one of the first major Hindi film venture to take the digital release route during the pandemic. Speaking about the release, Salman said to Hindustan Times, “Our business is, we act and make movies. Where do we showcase these movies? They are incomplete without us and we are incomplete without them. Especially because single screens have hold over some of our fan base, they had requested to release Radhe in theatres alone.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Salman further added, “We had requested them, now that coronavirus is widespread amongst us, and most of us have resumed normal lives. We just want proper precautions when fans come to theatres, like sanitisation etc. So that no one is infected with Covid-19 from the theatres.” Salman Khan is currently filming for the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif in Turkey.

