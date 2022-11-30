Shooting schedule of Dunki wrapped up in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan drops a special message for fans; WATCH

It is a special day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the Bollywood megastar dropped an interesting update regarding his upcoming film ‘ Dunki ’. This film, for those unaware, is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Shah Rukh Khan alongside actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Dunki, at the moment, is slated to hit the theatres in December 2023. It is clearly evident that 2023 is going to be ‘the year for Shah Rukh Khan fans’ as his films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki will hit the theatres.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan informed his fans that he has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Posting a video from the shoot location, he said, “There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi Arabia. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi), Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely.”

“And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi Arabia for giving us such a spectacular location, amazing arrangements, and such warm hospitality. So, here is a very big shukran to you all, and God bless you all. Onto the next Red Sea International Film Festival,” he said.

Clearly, via this message, he also confirmed his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival that will be held in Saudi Arabia.

This video message has been viewed by over 1.1 million Instagram users as well.