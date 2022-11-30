Shooting schedule of Dunki wrapped up in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan drops a special message for fans; WATCH
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan dropped an interesting update on Wednesday for his fans and well-wishers. He informed all that he has wrapped the shooting schedule of his film Dunki.
It is a special day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the Bollywood megastar dropped an interesting update regarding his upcoming film ‘Dunki’. This film, for those unaware, is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Shah Rukh Khan alongside actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Dunki, at the moment, is slated to hit the theatres in December 2023. It is clearly evident that 2023 is going to be ‘the year for Shah Rukh Khan fans’ as his films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki will hit the theatres.
Shah Rukh Khan gives an update on Dunki
Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan informed his fans that he has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Posting a video from the shoot location, he said, “There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi Arabia. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi), Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely.”
“And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi Arabia for giving us such a spectacular location, amazing arrangements, and such warm hospitality. So, here is a very big shukran to you all, and God bless you all. Onto the next Red Sea International Film Festival,” he said.
Clearly, via this message, he also confirmed his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival that will be held in Saudi Arabia.
This video message has been viewed by over 1.1 million Instagram users as well.
Fans react to this special message by Shah Rukh Khan
Soon after Shah Rukh Khan dropped this video message, several fans took to the comments section and dropped red hearts for the actor. Some of them even called it a ‘classic masterpiece’ and expressed ‘can’t wait to see #Dunki’.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero in the year 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead role.
