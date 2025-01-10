Shootout At Lokhandwala actor Rohit Roy admits being on a ‘stupid diet’ to lose 16 kg in less than 25 days; ‘I will never do that again’

Rohit Roy was part of Apoorva Lakhia’s action-thriller film, Shootout at Lokhandwala with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia and many others. While he played an important role in the mass entertainer, the actor had to go on a ‘stupid diet’ to lose 16 kg weight in less than a month. While talking about it, Roy admitted he won’t ever do it again. Read on!

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Rohit Roy spoke about his fitness regime and the unrealistic diet he followed to look skinny in Shootout at Lokhandwala, back in 2007. Roy revealed going on a “really stupid diet and admitted, “I will never do that again.” Elaborating on it, he stated that since he had to look a certain way in the actioner, he put himself through that torture and lost 16 kg in less than 25-26 days. “I was on a water diet,” he divulged adding that it was really intense.

Further on, Roy highlighted how risky it was as the diet can dangerously affect one's organs. He further revealed hearing shocking stories about actors who tried to do similar diets, and some of them in Hollywood have actually “dropped”. Having said that, the Delhii Heights actor divulged that now he has a gym in his van and follows the 16:8 intermittent diet. The actor tried to fast for almost 18 hours a day and keeps the eating window between 6 and 8 hours.

In the same interview, he also spoke about his Mumbai Saga co-actor John Abraham and stated he would feed him food during shoots but wouldn't have any himself. After making them eat, the Pathaan actor would suggest they not eat carbs the other day if they were feeling guilty.

