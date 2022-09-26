Shot in one night, Anil Kapoor shares a scene from his film Tezaab as he wishes all Happy Navratri

Anil Kapoor has appeared in Bollywood films and international films and television series. He has been a part of the showbiz for the past 39 years and has acted in films including Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo, and many others. Today, the Slumdog Millionaire actor took to his social media handle and wished his fans on the occasion of Navratri. The actor also reminisced about a sequence from his 1988 action-romance film Tezaab.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil captioned the video: "Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N. Chandra. I’ll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival." Meanwhile, Anil's Tezaab also featured Madhuri Dixit in the lead alongside Anupam Kher, Kiran Kumar, Chunky Panday, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The film was produced and directed by N. Chandra. Reacting to the video, Farah Khan commented: "Papaji tussi great ho."