Should CBI expedite its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? COMMENT

The CBI has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case since August 19, 2020. Do let us know in the comments section if you think the agency should fasten its pace concerning the probe.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020 shocked the entire country. The late actor was earlier an inevitable part of the television industry before making his entry into Bollywood. The most shocking fact was the mysterious circumstance of his untimely death. While Mumbai Police initially probed the case, it was later passed on to CBI on 19th August 2020 after Supreme Court’s verdict. From then on, the central agency is investigating every aspect related to the same.

However, Sushant’s family members have reportedly complained about the slow investigation process of the CBI. It has been also alleged that the agency has not made any clear headway even after interrogating multiple people. The late actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, also wrote on Twitter, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Check out his tweet below:

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

But he also added that he wasn’t disappointed with the agency’s work but complained about the slow pace of the investigation. Now, CBI has recently released a statement in which the agency has stated that they are carrying out a professional investigation and that no angle has been ruled out so far. They have further mentioned that the investigation is going on. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think the CBI should expedite its process of investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: CBI shares update in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says no aspect has been 'ruled out' so far

Credits :Pinkvilla Twitter

Share your comment ×