'Should have...': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to a little girl grooving to Chaleya song from Jawan wins hearts

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is releasing in theaters this Friday. The trailer of the film has garnered positive reviews from the audiences and the songs have also received immense love. Chaleya, the romantic melody from the album showcases the stunning chemistry between the lead pair. They are also seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of the song. In an interactive session with fans on X, a person shared a video of a small girl grooving to the song. SRK immediately reacted to the video and suggested that he should have watched it before in order to copy the steps.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a little girl grooving to Chaleya song from Jawan

One fan shared an adorable video of his little sister dancing to the song Chaleya and wrote, "Here a dance by my lil sis on your Fav song #Chaleya #Jawan #AskSRK." King Khan praised the video and replied, "Wow should have seen it before to copy it. Very sweet. #Jawan."

Chaleya showcases SRK dancing on the streets of Mumbai. One fan asked him, "How was you feeling to dance on the streets of mumbai after so many years??! #AskSRK." The King of romance replied, "Jaise apne ghar mein dance kar raha hoon…felt like home as always. #Jawan."

Another person asked him if they can watch the movie with their family. SRK responded, "Yes you can see it with the full family. It’s a good watch for all. #Jawan."

