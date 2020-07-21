  1. Home
Should Karan Johar finally break his silence and address allegations made by Kangana Ranaut? COMMENT

Kangana Ranaut has accused the likes of Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' Sushant Singh Rajput's career. Is it high time for KJo to break his silence on the issue?
News,Kangana Ranaut,Karan Johar,Sushant Singh Rajput demise
The past couple of weeks for the Bollywood film industry has been far from starry. From the tragic demise of one of its top actors to celebs engaging in a war of words on social media, the unrest among the industry circles has been apparent. A voice that has reached almost every household in India, if not internationally, is Kangana Ranaut. The 'Queen' actress has fiercely spoken out her mind on Sushant Singh Rajput's case and accused the likes of Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' his career. Apart from her, fans and netizens have rallied for CBI enquiry in the case and done it diligently for the past one month. 

One of the prominent Bollywood personality who has come under attack is Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who has been inactive on social media since the late actor's demise, had shared a heartfelt note. "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again," Karan had written. 

In her latest interview, Kangana accused Karan, Dharma Productions, Aditya Chopra and YRF of working in sync with each other to sabotage the actor's career. She also called out Karan for calling Sushant a 'flop' star and dumping his second last film Drive which did not get a theatrical release. "I want to know after a blockbuster like Dhoni, how does Karan Johar not have a buyer for a film called 'Drive'. How does that work?" Kangana had said during the interview.     

However, almost two days after the interview, the filmmaker has not yet responded to Kangana's attack neither has he shared anything on social media. 

Do you think Karan Johar should finally break the silence and share his side of the story as well? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

No. Pls dont. Best to ignore her.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Karan need penance. Instead of blaming kangana. He should start restructuring himself. He should be more responsible than egoistic. He is having 2 daughters. If he doesn't change himself that wraith will be on his kids.

