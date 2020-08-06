Should Karan Johar return to social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trolled him over nepotism? Comment

Pinkvilla conduced a poll to ask whether you feel filmmaker Karan Johar should break his social media silence and return to the platform. Let us know in the comments section below!

Post Sushant Singh Raput’s demise, amidst a host of B-town celebs, , too, took to social media to mourn the Kedarnath actor’s death. However, post Karan’s condolence post for Sushant, the filmmaker was massively trolled after netizens lashed out at Karan Johar for faking grief because when Sushant was alive, he was always made fun of at his chat show. Also, Karan Johar was trolled for allegedly sabotaging Sushant’s career as netizens blamed nepotism and Bollywood bigwigs for ganging up against Sushant and not giving him the due credit.

Amidst the debate, lashed out at Karan Johar for sabotaging the career of outsiders as she dubbed him as the king of ‘movie mafia’ who decides who stays and who doesn’t in the film industry. Also, Kangana accused Karan of telling her to quit the film business. Now amidst the nepotism debate, which was linked to Sushant’s demise, Karan Johar witnessed a massive downfall in his followers and due to the trolls, the filmmaker has been quite inactive on social media. Although later, Sushant’s father, K K Singh, filed a FIR with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide and categorically refuted claims that the death of Sushant has anything to do with him being allegedly ostracised by a few powerful people in the industry.

As we all know, amid the lockdown, Karan Johar used to treat his Instafam with fun videos featuring his twins- Yash and Roohi, raiding his closet but soon after Sushant’s demise, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has gone silent on social media. Now as we conduct a poll, we want to ask you whether you feel that Karan Johar should return to social media actively and post his usual photos and videos. Let us know in the comments section below!

