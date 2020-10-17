Should the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb have waited to release it in theatres? COMMENT

Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, will be releasing on OTT platform on November 9 this year.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India, which had got everyone cooped in their respective houses, took a massive toll on the entertainment industry. Not just the shootings were stalled and the movie releases were postponed, several filmmakers shifted to OTT platforms to release their movies as the theatres were shutdown. Several big movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Untold Story, Khaali Peeli, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, Sadak 2, etc were released on digital platforms. Joining the list is and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of 2011 release Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb will feature Akshay in a never seen before role as he will be seen being possessed by a ghost. Interestingly, this horror comedy will also mark the Khiladi Kumar’s second collaboration with Kiara after their 2019 release Good Newwz. In fact, the movie has been making the headlines ever since the makers have unveiled and interesting trailer of Laxmmi Bomb.

Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror comedy will be releasing on OTT platform on November 9. Interestingly, the announcement was made just days before the theatres were opened after being shut for almost six months. The theatres have finally opened up this month with 50% occupancy. And while the audience is quite excited about watching their favourite stars on the silver screen, do you think the makers of starrer Laxmmi Bomb should have waited a little longer and should have released the movie on the big screen? Share your views in the comment section below.

