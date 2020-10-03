Should NCB re examine Karan Johar's viral party video from 2019? YES or NO

Karan Johar's viral party video from 2019 has grabbed headlines once again owing to the Bollywood drug nexus. It has reportedly fallen under CBI's scanner too.

NCB has been probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for the past few weeks. Numerous revelations have been made regarding the Bollywood drug nexus that has left the conscious sections shocked. In the meantime, the names of many celebs have been dragged in the same. Among them is who has denied the allegations whatsoever. That is related to a viral party hosted by the filmmaker in 2019 that was attended by many actors.

This viral party video has reportedly come under NCB’s scanner. That is because it is alleged that it was a drug party that was attended by the likes of celebs like , , , Vicky Kaushal, , and others. Now, reports suggest that the agency is likely to re-examine this particular video. However, reports suggest that no stipulated time frame is given for issuing summons in connection with the same.

Moreover, the NCB is yet to officially confirm the same. Debates and controversies related to Karan Johar’s party video surfaced after SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lodged a complaint with NCB concerning alleged drug usage in the same. He is now irked with the news of the re-examination of the video. According to him, the forensic report says that the video is authentic and that there is no need to re-examine it. Now, further reports are awaited whether or not NCB will be conducting the same. What are your thoughts about it? Do you want NCB to re-examine the video? Do let us know in the comments section.

