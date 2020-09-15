Should NCB summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & others based on Rhea Chakraborty's confession? Yes or No

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation by the NCB. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not should the agency summon them.

Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner of the central investigation agencies post the recovery of her WhatsApp chats that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy. Finally, the NCB arrested the actress a few days back on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only that, but the agency also arrested her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant. Post that, there were reports that Rhea has named around 25 Bollywood celebs during interrogation.

She reportedly also stated that almost 80 percent of Bollywood takes drugs. Later on, there were also reports that she named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta saying that they did drugs together with her and Sushant. The latest we know is that the NCB has also clarified the same. However, the agency is yet to declare its course of action regarding the same. They have reportedly not even decided to summon any of them as of now.

In the midst of all this, an unseen video of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on social media in which both of them are smoking together at his farmhouse. The NCB is likely to probe further into this matter. However, do you think that the agency should summon these two actresses and the fashion designer in connection with the case? Do let us know your valuable opinions in the comments section.

Also Read: NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×