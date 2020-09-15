  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Should NCB summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & others based on Rhea Chakraborty's confession? Yes or No

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation by the NCB. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not should the agency summon them.
439713 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:37 pm
Should NCB summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & others based on Rhea Chakraborty's confession? Yes or No Should NCB summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & others based on Rhea Chakraborty's confession? Yes or No
  • 42
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner of the central investigation agencies post the recovery of her WhatsApp chats that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy. Finally, the NCB arrested the actress a few days back on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only that, but the agency also arrested her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant. Post that, there were reports that Rhea has named around 25 Bollywood celebs during interrogation.

She reportedly also stated that almost 80 percent of Bollywood takes drugs. Later on, there were also reports that she named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta saying that they did drugs together with her and Sushant. The latest we know is that the NCB has also clarified the same. However, the agency is yet to declare its course of action regarding the same. They have reportedly not even decided to summon any of them as of now.

In the midst of all this, an unseen video of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on social media in which both of them are smoking together at his farmhouse. The NCB is likely to probe further into this matter. However, do you think that the agency should summon these two actresses and the fashion designer in connection with the case? Do let us know your valuable opinions in the comments section.  

Also Read: NCB refuses to comment on their course of action regarding Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet's names in drug angle

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

Of course yes ,, put this Nepo kid in jail . Sara ,, your wicked step mom tried to save you , sorry it’s KARMA

Anonymous 1 day ago

Arrest them all

Anonymous 1 day ago

Summon them

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes

Anonymous 1 day ago

Only if there is evidence for that. However, the main issue here is being ignored. What happened to Sushant? Was it suicide? Was it murder? These questions need to be answered...

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes ,definitely they sould be ..because they could be as guilty as Rhea ..becaus it could help Sushants case

Anonymous 1 day ago

Republic TV must go and stand outside of Sara Ali house for coverage they did at Rhea house.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lock them with that tai Rhea.

Anonymous 1 day ago

You are stupid, NCB knows what to do

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes Sara Ali Khan should be investigates.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Just because someone is dead it doesnt make them a saint. Everyone had good and bad sides. Taking low end drugs isnt a big deal in india. Ppl hv bhaang and ganja in villages too. Witch hunting rhea for media masala should be stopped.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sara rakul and simonee are being framed!!!! where are the bwood biggies like DP,RK KJO MM SANJAY DUTT AND ALLL? ARRST THEM

Anonymous 1 day ago

Arrest more than half of India, including the Big Mouth who used to do Cocaine. And Yes Clean up Manali where drugs are openly available before Bollywood.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Don't harass them but yes they should be summoned. If Rhea was booked for consuming drug and buying it few times, maybe they also used to do the same! Just because they are bigger stars, they cannot be let go and treated specially. This would lead to an unfair trial, just hounding one person will never solve the case. Maybe they can help with some information.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sushant was a drug addict..its clear now

Anonymous 1 day ago

And something more

Anonymous 1 day ago

she's a liar all the way.

Anonymous 1 day ago

No. Rhea is lying. she's accusing them cause she don't want to go down alone. She should call out Mahase Bhatt and his daughters, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ameer Khan, Shaid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and wife, Anil Kapoor and daughter, Shahrukh Khan (I know we all love him but), Amitabh Bachchan (Parveen Babi warned us about him but we refused ti believe him), Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Singh, Twinkle Khanna, Many of the politicians and top-ranking police, and many many more. Rhea is a liar all the way.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Please do a bit of reading on Parveen Babi... She named the British Royal family and Israeli Mossad too. Should we call them too??? And You forgot the Queen of Cocaine Miss Kangana Ranaut, who needs to clean up her home town which is full of drugs, before she cleans Bollywood.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Is that all?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Is that all?

Anonymous 1 day ago

NCB said Rhea didn't name anyone from Bollywood then why these fake news and all??

Anonymous 1 day ago

Bihar elections us still far away

Anonymous 1 day ago

No

Anonymous 1 day ago

KPS MALHOTRA of NCB confirmed Bollywood is not involved. Now these news about summon and all are coming from TV news channels who are doing media trails for TRP. Mark my words.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am sure they are not responsible for SSR death but sure for drug info, why not.. They must get all the culprits to answer their queries..

Anonymous 2 days ago

Oh yes guy was two year toddler and he only drinks horlicks. And he was so innocent he only knew how to change gf. And Bollywood distroyed him.

Anonymous 2 days ago

For Sara & Rakul....ANSWER IS NO.....Rhea Chakra is starting to PANIC...those toilets aren't very savory. POOR THING.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Not at all. They were not SSR current gf and had a live in realtionship with the actor

Anonymous 2 days ago

Not at all. They arenjust being framed.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Please let's book the entire bollywood. They are all responsible for Sushant's murder. Sushant was a 4 year old boy who only knew how to drink Horlicks. Evil Bollywood destroyed him.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Just because someone is dead, it doesnt make him a saint. Everyone has good and bad sides.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Am sooory how can u talk about the deceased person...

Anonymous 2 days ago

Of course they should. Only by doing so they’ll get to the truth (hopefully)

Anonymous 2 days ago

yess

Anonymous 2 days ago

if hanging out with rhea is the issue, why aren't they naming harshwardhan kapoor?

Anonymous 2 days ago

yes. they got Rhea unfairly. continue the unfair investigation.

Anonymous 2 days ago

no, if they smoked that was in the past. they didn’t nabbed red handed

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sara ali khan and rakul preet singh must be summoned and rhea should be fred from prison. She is innocent.

Anonymous 2 days ago

U have lost ur head !

Anonymous 2 days ago

How stupid is this question? Should they summon them or not? NCB will only act based on evidence and not just Rhea’s statement.

Anonymous 2 days ago

yes!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement