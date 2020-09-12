Should Sara Ali Khan break silence on Rhea Chakraborty’s statement about consuming drugs with her? Comment

Sara Ali Khan has been making the headlines after Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, named the Pataudi Princess in her statement lately.

It’s been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has left the nation intrigued. Each day is coming up with a new revelation which is giving a new direction to the case. Recently, the illegal drugs angle was highlighted following with the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda among others. While Rhea continues to be grilled by the agency, she recently named 25 A-lister celebs in the drug cartel.

This isn’t all. Rhea had also named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in the case and confessed that they did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. To note, Sara, who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath opposite Sushant, was said to be in a relationship with the late actor for some time as claimed by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s friend Samuel Haokip. Ever since Sara’s name surfaced in the drugs case, the Pataudi princess was slammed by the netizens. A Twitter user even wrote, "Remove #SaraAliKhan from your ads. We're done with Nepotism & those who consume DRUGS. If you want us to use your products, then take immediate action."

Needless to say, a lot has been said about Sara post Rhea's confession. While Sara has also come on the radar of the netizens, her fans are certainly looking for a clarification from the Simmba actress.

Credits :Pinkvilla

