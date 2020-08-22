Should Sara Ali Khan speak up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s allegations about their break up? COMMENT
It’s been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and it has been one of the most heartbreaking of the year. While everyone is still struggling it come in terms with this harsh reality, there have been speculations about what transpired with the late actor which made him take this drastic step. Besides, the incident has also brought Sushant’s personal life in the limelight. While the actor was dating Rhea Chakraborty, his relationship with Sara Ali Khan also made the headlines after one of Sushant’s friends Samuel Haokip made revelations about the Kedarnath stars.
He claimed that while Sushant and Sara were heads over heels in love with each other, the Simmba actress apparently parted way after the late actor’s Sonchiriya tanked at the box office. In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia.”
Ever since then, a lot has been said about Sushant and Sara’s relationship and this revelation has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. While Sara has also come on the radar of the netizens for apparently leaving Sushant post a box office failure, her fans have also been looking forward to a clarification from the lady.
Do you think it is time for Sara Ali Khan to break silence on the matter? Tell you your views in the comment section below.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
She will Speak up when she realizes no one will watch her movies and her career starts to crumble. Audience is king. Content is next. If audience wants to boycott you, content mean nothing too.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Sara should not comment on this as this seems like a made up story by the “so called friend” to divert the attention from the real culprit and creat some chaos. Where was he for so long and why is he bringing up something unrelated to the current situation. Someone even pointed finger to Ankita and said SSR was paying for her flat. These are all people paid by the real accused to bring unnecessary chaos among SSR fans and well wishers. If we look at the interviews of SSR and Sara during the promotion of Kedarmath, one can see they were only cordial to each other but nothing romantic was there. And you can compare it with Sara and Kartik interview during LAK promotion. So stop blaming each and every actress being in relationships with SSR. This claims doesn’t reflect good on SSR’s character either.