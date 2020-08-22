Should Sara Ali Khan speak up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s allegations about their break up? COMMENT

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last, his personal life and past relationships has been making the headlines.

It’s been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and it has been one of the most heartbreaking of the year. While everyone is still struggling it come in terms with this harsh reality, there have been speculations about what transpired with the late actor which made him take this drastic step. Besides, the incident has also brought Sushant’s personal life in the limelight. While the actor was dating Rhea Chakraborty, his relationship with Sara Ali Khan also made the headlines after one of Sushant’s friends Samuel Haokip made revelations about the Kedarnath stars.

He claimed that while Sushant and Sara were heads over heels in love with each other, the Simmba actress apparently parted way after the late actor’s Sonchiriya tanked at the box office. In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia.”

Ever since then, a lot has been said about Sushant and Sara’s relationship and this revelation has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. While Sara has also come on the radar of the netizens for apparently leaving Sushant post a box office failure, her fans have also been looking forward to a clarification from the lady.

