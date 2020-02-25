Should Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India be remade or get a sequel? COMMENT

If you've been in the dark, let us tell you that director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted a few days ago that he was super excited to begin a trilogy on Mr India.

It was way back in 1987 that Anil Kapoor and starrer Mr India enthralled us and almost 33 years later the film is generating buzz for all the wrong reasons. If you've been in the dark, let us tell you that director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted a few days ago that he was super excited to begin a trilogy on Mr India. However, it did not go down well with actress and original director Shekhar Kapur who called the announcement 'disrespectful' and 'underhanded'.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

The rights of the film are still hanging in balance as Shekhar had responded to a fan query saying, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

The controversy has riled many up. Not just from the fraternity, but netizens as well who have offered crores to save the film. In fact, Sri Devi herself in an old interview had made it clear that Mr India should not be remade. Sonam, too, who was visibly upset with Zafar's decision had said, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is."

Do you think Mr India needs a remake, a sequel or should be left untouched? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

