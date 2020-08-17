Should Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara release on big screen after theatres reopen? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has already been released on DisneyPlus Hotstar amid the theatre shutdown. However, we’d like to know if you would like to see it open on the big screens after the theatre shutdown is lifted. Tell us in the comments.

It has been over 2 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans continue to pay tributes to the late actor on social media. Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi released on DisneyPlus Hostar on July 24. The film had to release in theatres initially. However, owing to the theatre shutdown in India amid the COVID 19 crisis, it was decided to go the OTT route and release the film as a tribute to the late actor. Sushant and Sanjana’s film managed to leave audiences emotional.

However, certain netizens demanded that Dil Bechara should release on the big screen post the theatres reopen. Even Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh rooted for the film to release in theatres when they reopen. When initially it was announced that the film will have to release on an OTT platform, several fans demanded that Sushant’s final film should release in theatres. However, when the film opened on the OTT platform, it received an overwhelming response from fans. The IMDB rating was 10/10 the night the film premiered and it broke all records. Now, the rating stands at 8.9/10 for Sushant’s final film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid and . The film’s music was composed by AR Rahman and became an instant hit with the audiences. The late actor’s fans were left extremely emotional to see him play Manny on screen. Many were left in awe of his on screen tribute to Rajinikanth while playing Manny in Dil Bechara. The film managed to break several records with its release on DisneyPlus Hotstar. However, fans of Sushant still continue to demand an apt send off for the talented star by releasing it on big screen.

Recently, reports have been coming in that Dil Bechara released in New Zealand theatres post their country’s cinemas reopened. We would like to know your opinion on the re-release of Dil Bechara in India as well. Do you wish to see Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara release on theatres post they reopen? Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

