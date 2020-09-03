Showik Chakraborty's chats with a friend from October 2019 allegedly show his links with drug dealers

The news report by Republic TV, states that Showik Chakraborty was chatting with a friend during which he allegedly admits to knowing drug dealers.

As per a news report by Republic TV, actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's WhatsApp chats with a friend from October 2019, were accessed by the media outlet wherein his links with drugs was allegedly established. The news report by Republic TV, states that Showik Chakraborty was chatting with a friend during which he allegedly admits to knowing drug dealers. The news report further goes on to add that Showik allegedly knew about Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. According to the latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case state that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Zaid Vilatra.

The news report by Republic TV states that Showik Chakraborty has allegedly admitted to having hash in his possession. Further the report also mentions how Showik goes on to reveal names like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in his WhatsApp chats. The news reports about the drugs investigation related to Showik and Rhea further reveal that Samuel Miranda, who was the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, had a link with Abdul Basit Parihar. The news reports also add that Samuel Miranda had reportedly procured drugs on Showik Chakraborty's instructions.

News reports further add that anti-narcotics agency's officers had found, foreign currency like USD 2,081, 180 British Pound and 15 dirhams along with Rs 9,55,750, which reportedly are 'proceeds from the drug peddling.' The latest development in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has come in the form of a press conference from Sushant's family's lawyer. The lawyer reveals how the late actor did not have any health issues till 2019. He also adds that in 2013 Sushant did suffer from anxiety but that was just a stray incident.

