  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Showik Chakraborty's chats with a friend from October 2019 allegedly show his links with drug dealers

The news report by Republic TV, states that Showik Chakraborty was chatting with a friend during which he allegedly admits to knowing drug dealers.
8863 reads Mumbai
News,Showik ChakrabortyShowik Chakraborty's chats with a friend from October 2019 allegedly show his links with drug dealers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by Republic TV, actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's WhatsApp chats with a friend from October 2019, were accessed by the media outlet wherein his links with drugs was allegedly established. The news report by Republic TV, states that Showik Chakraborty was chatting with a friend during which he allegedly admits to knowing drug dealers. The news report further goes on to add that Showik allegedly knew about Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. According to the latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case state that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Zaid Vilatra. 

The news report by Republic TV states that Showik Chakraborty has allegedly admitted to having hash in his possession. Further the report also mentions how Showik goes on to reveal names like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in his WhatsApp chats. The news reports about the drugs investigation related to Showik and Rhea further reveal that Samuel Miranda, who was the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, had a link with Abdul Basit Parihar. The news reports also add that Samuel Miranda had reportedly procured drugs on Showik Chakraborty's instructions. 

News reports further add that anti-narcotics agency's officers had found, foreign currency like USD 2,081, 180 British Pound and 15 dirhams along with Rs 9,55,750, which reportedly are 'proceeds from the drug peddling.' The latest development in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has come in the form of a press conference from Sushant's family's lawyer. The lawyer reveals how the late actor did not have any health issues till 2019. He also adds that in 2013 Sushant did suffer from anxiety but that was just a stray incident. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a VIDEO of his film MS Dhoni being played on a billboard in Indonesia)

Credits :republic tv, instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement