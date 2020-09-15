  1. Home
Showik Chakraborty's friend Suryadeep Malhotra snapped at NCB office, Sushant's bank staff quizzed by CBI

The NCB's drug probe seems to have widened with the arrest of at least 8 new people who seem to be connected with drug peddling in Mumbai and amid Bollywood circle.
328431 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:53 pm
With the Narcotics Control Bureau widening its search in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs probe, more and more people have been arrested with every passing day. Today, Showik Chakraborty's friend Suryadeep Malhotra who was arrested was snapped outside the NCB office. On Monday, Suryadeep was detained after the NCB conducted raids at his house. His arrest comes shortly after the NCB arrested drug dealers Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, as per a India Today report. 

Suryadeep was seen arriving at the NCB office with agency officials on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the CBI is also investigating Sushant's death case and various angles related to it. On Tuesday, bank officials where the late actor held his accounts were seen arriving at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's suburbs. 

Take a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB's drug probe widens as 6 more arrested, links to Showik Chakraborty established

Looks like the CBI is digging up the late actor's financial records as his former accountant Rajat Mewati was seen at the DRDO guesthouse on Monday. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle which the family has accused Rhea, her family and others of. 

Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB. The actress is currently lodged at the Byculla women's jail in the city and is expected to be in custody till 22 September. Rhea, Showik and others' bail plea was rejected last week by a Mumbai Sessions court.  

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Criminals

