Showik Chakraborty's lawyer says Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs even before he met Rhea: Report

The lawyer states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed drugs even before he had met Rhea Chakraborty. He further goes on to add that Sushant had consumed drugs against the medical advice given to him.
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Showik Chakraborty
As per a news report by TOI, Showik Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated in his statement as he argued of the former's bail in court. The lawyer states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed drugs even before he had met Rhea Chakraborty. He further goes on to add that Sushant had consumed drugs against the medical advice given to him. 

Credits :TOI

