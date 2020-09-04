ShowikChakraborty trends after NCB arrests Rhea's brother; Netizens ask what lies ahead for the actress

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug angle. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has caught the entire nation’s attention right from the beginning. In the midst of all this, the emergence of a possible drug conspiracy further shocked everyone. This also led to the NCB joining the probe along with CBI and ED. The agency has now arrested the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the alleged drug angle. Both of them have reportedly admitted to the procurements of drugs.

In the midst of all this, #ShowikChakraborty is trending on Twitter as netizens get talking about the sudden arrest and the later consequences of the same. Some of them have even gone on to ask regarding what future lies for Rhea Chakraborty as Showik has already named her in connection with drug procurement. Apart from that, a few netizens have also talked about justice being finally delivered to Sushant Singh Rajput. The Twitterati also shared hilarious memes in connection with the same.

Check out the tweets below:

GAME UP YOU D*LTS !

Big Revelation --- Samuel Miranda stated -

Dipesh Sawant used to mix drugs in Sushant's food and Drinking water. We are WINNING #DrugeeRhea #ShowikChakraborty — Apurva || Justice needs to be Served SSR! (lostsoul_apu) September 4, 2020

SSRians let's celebrate! Fikar Not for coming updates!!! We will win !!!! We will not Stop and Keep Fighting till Justice !!!! Two wickets down (:

Rhea Tai tera kya hoga #ShowikChakraborty #RheaRaided #DrugeeRhea pic.twitter.com/GUqkloEjTH — (Justice for Sushant) (Shilpi_Flyhigh) September 4, 2020

Finally good news coming in...Thank NCB For arresting

#ShowikChakraborty pic.twitter.com/U06MKhHwnq — Jia (Jia36900087) September 4, 2020

BIG BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty bhi ARREST ho skata hai. #दिशा_सुशांत_के_हत्यारे_कौन

I hope jldi se jldi Sach smne Aa jaye

Or arrest kiya jaye in logo ko#दिशा_सुशांत_के_हत्यारे_कौन #showikchakraborty pic.twitter.com/AHoYeYOwMZ — (your_patakha) September 4, 2020

For the unversed, the ED shared certain recovered WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and a few others with the CBI and NCB sometime back. This resulted in the agencies probing into the drug angle. Not only that, but the NCB also arrested a few drug peddlers who had alleged links with the actress and her brother. Earlier on Friday, the agency conducted a raid on her place and that of Samuel Miranda’s in order to look for further evidence. Post that, they arrested Showik and Miranda in the evening hours.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested along with Showik Chakraborty by NCB

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×