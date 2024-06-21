Showtime: All episodes of Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana and Rajeev Khandelwal's series to stream on THIS date

Emraan Hashmi has consistently showcased his versatility as an actor, proving his talent time and again on the big screen. Following the release of the first five episodes of his web series, Showtime, fans have been eagerly anticipating the remaining episodes. Karan Johar has announced the release date for all the episodes of the web series, which also stars Mouni Roy, and fans can't contain their excitement.

Showtime's episodes are set to release in July

Yes, you heard it right! The release date for all episodes of Emraan Hashmi’s web series Showtime is out. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a video showcasing Emraan Hashmi’s character in various scenes, including having fun, partying, romancing with Mouni Roy, and more. The video also hints at a dramatic turn of events later in the series.

In the video, Emraan Hashmi is heard saying in the background, "Film ki shuruwat toh bohot asaan hoti hai, hansi majak, thodasa romance, thodi si nok jhok, lekin asli maza interval ke baad hi shuru hota hai. (The beginning of a film is very easy, with fun, a bit of romance, and some playful banter. But the real excitement starts after the interval.)"

The video also provides glimpses of Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz. Fans are thrilled to see these actors and eagerly await the release of the show.

The video also revealed that all episodes of the series will be released on July 12. Sharing the video, Karan Johar captioned it, “Lights, camera...and it’s showtime again! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime all episodes streaming on July 12 only on Disney + Hotstar!”

More about Showtime

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series delves into Raghu Khanna's path to redemption and ambition, highlighting his attempts to repair relationships and restore his legacy. The narrative reveals the authentic lives of the characters, exposing their vulnerabilities and internal battles within the showbiz industry.

Emraan Hasmi on work front

Emraan Hashmi is renowned for his roles in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and many more. Last year, he shared the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, earning acclaim for his portrayal of the antagonist, Aatish Rehman.

Emraan has several major projects lined up, including Sanjay Gupta's directorial Shootout at Byculla, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero, and The Last Ride with Raashii Khanna.

