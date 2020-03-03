Shraddha Kapoor on actresses being replaced in movies: It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it

Shraddha Kapoor was all set to play the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic but due to date issues, she was replaced by Parineeti Chopra. The actress opened up about lead actresses being replaced by other actresses in movies.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Shraddha had played the lead actress role in Baaghi opposite Tiger but was replaced by in Baaghi 2. Infact, Shraddha was all set to play the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic but due to date issues, she was replaced by . The Baaghi 3 actress who rings in her 33rd birthday today spoke to News 18 about actresses being replaced by other actresses in movies.

Shraddha said that she thinks it’s absolutely right. But she also feels that whatever is meant to come to one person, comes to him/her, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. She feels that if she has been cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for her then there’s something that she will bring to the table that will add value to those films. It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it.

The Street Dancer 3D actress who replaced in the movie further said, “There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it’s adding value to me and I believe it’s vice and versa. It’s the character that I’ve never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging.”

Having worked in a flop as well as a hit film, Shraddha said, “I’m proud of every role that I’ve done irrespective of how it’s done. Because this was something that I wanted to do since I was a little girl, and there was a moment where I felt it might not come true which was after my first two films and that was very shattering. But all thanks to the support of my parents and loved ones. I think the fact that I’m only doing what I’m doing is such a big opportunity for me. So every film that I’ve been a part of, has been a very big deal for me.”

Talking about Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.

