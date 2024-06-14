Shraddha Kapoor addresses fans in Marathi as she visits theater to launch Stree 2 teaser; announces release date in quirky style

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree was a huge success when it was released back in 2018. A sequel to the film has been long awaited and now it's finally close to release. The actress along with directed Amar Kaushik visited a cinema hall on June 14 to launch the teaser of the film and received a great welcome from fans and paps.

Meanwhile, the release date of the film has been preponed by two weeks. Earlier, Stree 2 was scheduled to release on Aug 30 but now it will arrive in cinemas on Independence Day i.e. Aug 15. While on her way to the teaser launch, she announced the new release date in a quirky way.

Shraddha Kapoor announces the new release date of Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor to Instagram and posted a quirky video in which she announced that Stree 2 will be hitting the cinemas on Aug 15 instead of Aug 30. Dressed in a red saree accompanied by a bindi (a decorative dot) on her forehead, she looks breathtaking.

Later, she paid a surprise visit to a cinema hall where Maddock Supernatural Universe's latest release Munjya was playing. As she arrived along with Amar Kaushik, fans couldn't help but jump with joy.

Shraddha was at her candid best as she interacted with fans in Marathi and also told them about Amar. It was indeed a treat to see her. Take a look:

Take a look at another video in which we can see her coming towards the balcony of cinema through a window.

More about Stree 2

Stree 2 is among the most awaited films of the year. Shraddha Kapoor-led horror-comedy is the 5th film of Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

As per the buzz, the film will also have special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan. VD is expected to appear in the film as Bhediya. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the shooting for Varun's scene with Shraddha took place at a studio in Mumbai. His appearance in the movie will lay the foundation for Bhediya 2.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film proved to be a success as it did a business of Rs 129.50 crore in India.

Apart from Stree 2, she hasn't officially announced any upcoming film yet but she has been in talks for a few projects.

