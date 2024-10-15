Shraddha Kapoor admits people on her debut film Teen Patti sets were not ‘very nice’; reveals having breakdown: ‘If you were a somebody…’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has left us captivated with her latest release, Stree 2. While she now basks in the glow of success, her journey to this point hasn’t been easy. Reflecting on her early struggles, Shraddha recently opened up about having a 'breakdown' during her debut film, Teen Patti. Just a few days into the shoot, she hit a low, confessing to her mother that she ‘didn’t want to go back’. She added, “People were not always very nice,” as their behavior shifted depending on one's status.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha Kapoor reflected on the struggles she encountered while filming her debut movie, Teen Patti. Recalling those early days on set, she said, “I remember on the second or third day, I had a breakdown and told my mom I didn't want to go back, and I didn't understand this world since I had never AD'ed on a film set and was just 20 or 21.”

Shraddha went on to discuss the harsh reality she noticed on set. She observed a stark contrast in how people were treated based on their status—those with a recognized name seemed to receive different treatment, while those without such recognition were often overlooked or dismissed.

“People were not always very nice cause if you were a 'somebody', you would be suddenly spoken to in a different way, and if you were a nobody, you would be treated like that,” she revealed. This disparity was hard for her to ignore, and witnessing it firsthand left her feeling disheartened.

Reflecting on her growth, Shraddha described how her confidence evolved after completing her debut film. The first experience had felt much tougher, but by the time she started her second project, she had gained a stronger sense of self-assurance. It was during this period that she came to understand the importance of empathy on set, realizing that newcomers or those feeling a bit adrift deserved patience and kindness. This insight shaped her approach moving forward.

In Teen Patti, Shraddha portrayed Aparna Khanna, a college student, but the film struggled commercially. Her career took a significant turn with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri, where she starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, marking her breakthrough role.

Since then, she has built an impressive filmography, featuring in projects like Ok Jaanu, Ek Villain, Haseena Parker, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, showcasing her versatility across various genres. Shraddha Kapoor's latest appearance was in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The horror-comedy sequel to Stree (2018) emerged as one of 2024's top earners at the box office. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

