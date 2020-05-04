Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as she cuddles her girl squad in this throwback picture; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous donning a winter jacket while cuddling her girl squad in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

Coronavirus has created an outrage all over the world. After almost a month of lockdown, India has been introduced to lockdown 3.0 till 17th May starting from 4th May due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Amid the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Among all is also spending this quarantine period with her family and pet Shyloh at home

We all know that Shraddha is extremely close to her team and shares a great rapport with them. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the Street Dancer 3D actress posing with her girl squad. In the picture shared by a fan, the Baaghi 3 actress is standing in between her hair artist Nikita Menon, stylist Namrata and makeup artist Ishani Vasisht. All four of them are seen cuddling each other while flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera. Shraddha looks gorgeous donning a shade of cyan coloured winter jacket as she strikes a cute pose with her girls.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

