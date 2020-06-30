Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as she plays with a street dog in a throwback video; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, who often comes forward to advocate for animal rights, was seen all happy and in a cheerful mood as she played with the dog in a throwback video.

, who began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in the year 2011 amid the lockdown, has been enjoying her quarantine period with her family and her pet dog Shyloh. From urging fans to stay home to sharing some tips on quarantine, the Baaghi 3 actress has also been keeping her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans while staying at home.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Shraddha where the actress is seen having a gala time with a street dog. We all know that the Street Dancer 3D actress loves dogs and has time and again shown her love for them. In this throwback video, Kapoor looks pretty donning a yellow top and grey tights. The Chhichhore actress is seen sitting on a footpath and is busy playing with a dog who is lying down beside her and enjoying this amazing time with Shraddha. The actress, who often comes forward to advocate for animal rights and the preservation of nature, was seen all happy and in a cheerful mood as she played with the dog.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, recently, on the occasion of Father's Day, Shraddha had shared an adorable throwback picture with her father and actor Shakti Kapoor. Sharing this throwback photo, Shraddha wrote, "My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

ALSO READ Shraddha Kapoor is at her goofiest in candid PHOTOS with Street Dancer 3D co star | PINKVILLA

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×