Shraddha Kapoor allegedly denies consuming drugs but accepts attending party with Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the NCB zonal office for questioning regarding the alleged drug nexus. As per a news channel's report, the actress accepted that she partied with Sushant Singh Rajput but denied the consumption of drugs at the party.

As per the latest update by Times Now regarding 's questioning by the NCB officials, the actress has allegedly accepted that she partied with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. However, a Times Now report stated that the actress has allegedly denied consuming drugs. Times Now reported that the actress allegedly accepted that she did go for the party at Sushant's farmhouse, however, she claimed that she was the first one to leave. Times Now reported that the actress has allegedly told the NCB officials that there were 6 to 7 people at the party at Sushant's farmhouse.

However, Times Now reported that Shraddha allegedly denied any kind of drug usage of consumption at the party. The news channel also reported that the actress told the officials that she left the party before anyone else. Shraddha's chats with Jaya Saha were under the scanner of NCB where they were allegedly discussing drugs. The actress was summoned on the basis of the alleged drug chats and this morning, Shraddha arrived around 11:45 AM at the NCB Zonal Office. ​

The actress was seen with Sushant in Chhichhore and post his demise, she also attended his last rites with other actors from the film's team. Now, she is under the scanner of the NCB due to the alleged link with the drug nexus and the agency is trying to probe details about her alleged chats with Jaya Saha who was Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager. Jaya Saha also was questioned this week by the agency multiple times along with the CEO Of the talent management agency KWAN. Apart from Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan also is being probed by NCB today at their Zonal Office. On the other hand, and her manager are being questioned at another NCB guest house.

Also Read|After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office for questioning in drug case; See Photos

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×