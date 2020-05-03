Shraddha Kapoor as Amy, Aditya Roy Kapur as Jake, Kalki as Gina: Brooklyn Nine Nine feat Bollywood stars

We decided to re-imagine Brooklyn Nine Nine with a cast of Hindi actors and who possibly could crack us up just like the Nine-Nine. Check it out below.

We are back with our weekly 'What If' series and this time around we thought of revisiting the goofy and hilarious police department of Brooklyn. The American comedy series, Brooklyn Nine Nine, began in 2013 and has since grown and found a fan base so loyal that the series was picked up by NBC after it was cancelled by Fox post a five-season run. The series stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

In the earlier weeks, we looked at Breaking Bad and Grey's Anatomy and who would perfectly fit the roles if the series were to ever be adapted by Bollywood.

Today, we decided to re-imagine Brooklyn Nine Nine with a cast of Hindi actors and who possibly could crack us up just like the Nine-Nine.



as Jake Peralta

The lead of Brooklyn Nine Nine is an immature yet fun, loving and goofy police detective named Jake Peralta who is obsessed with Die Hard. Aditya Roy Kapur's cool and casual vibe would be the perfect fit. The actor's contagious smile just like Jake's is the cherry on the cake.

as Amy Santiago

An OCD-freak, Amy Santiago plays by the book and loves to be in the teacher's good book. Or in this case - the captain's good book. Sharddha Kapoor, who has played a variety of roles, can seamlessly slip into the shoes of Amy. Jake and Amy's love interest on the show is another big reason why Shraddha and Aditya as an onscreen couple would work wonders. Can you ever forget their chemistry in Aashiqui 2?

Boman Irani as Captain Raymond Holt

The captain of the ship -- Raymond Holt has defied odds like being black and gay to rise to the ranks of a captain. As Captain Raymond Hold, a straight-faced cop with little to no emotion, he is considered by many to be a favourite on the show. Boman Irani in the Indian version of the show would ace the role. While there are no doubts about Boman's insane acting skills, we are a 100 per cent sure he would get the straight-face trait right away while adding his own special touch to it.

Varun Sharma as Charles Boyle

Charles Boyle is the weird best friend you never knew you needed. As Jake's best friend, Charles has left an impression on millions of fans like no other. Varun Sharma's goofy traits, impressive comic timing and acting in films like Fukrey would make him the perfect match if Brooklyn Nine Nine was ever considered for a Hindi adaptation.

Kalki Koechlin as Gina Lenetti

Probably one of the best characters written on the show is that of Gina. She keeps the Nine-Nine on their toes and her savage burns are the highlight of each episode. Kalki, who is known to play eccentric characters, will ace the role as an Indian Gina.

The other main characters on the show include Rosa Diaz, Sergeant Terry Jeffords and the infamous Hitchcock and Scully. Which Indian actor do you think could be a great addition if the Nine Nine was ever to be adapted in Hindi? Let us know in the comments below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×