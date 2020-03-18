Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's adorable throwback photo is winning fans over; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

From working out at the same gym to sharing meals, Shraddha and Kartik are rarely spoken about but today we chanced upon a throwback photo. Check it out.

and Kartik Aaryan are the friends you never knew about. They have not yet starred in a film together, but the actors are definitely great friends. From working out at the same gym to sharing meals, Shraddha and Kartik are rarely spoken about. Today, we chanced upon this photo from 2018 and if you love either of them, it is bound to get a smile on your face too. In the throwback photo, we get to see the actors dining together.

While Shraddha looks stunning in a red outfit, Kartik looks dapper in a black T-shirt and jacket. In the photo, he can be seen looking at the actress with a puzzled look, while Shraddha flashes her widest smile. The photo also reminds of a video from the same night that Kartik Aaryan had shared on his Instagram Story. Shraddha had also dished out some culinary skills back then.

Check out their adorable photo together below:

Shraddha was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 which released on 6 March, 2020. The duo turned up the heat this time around as they sizzled on screen. Whereas, Kartik Aaryan was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which tanked massively at the box office. He will next be seen in Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

What your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan? Let us know in the comments below.

