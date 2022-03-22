Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles in NEW photos from Luv Ranjan's film set.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy since 2021. The actors have shot several schedules of the film and the most recent one was in Mumbai. Looks like the Mumbai schedule was a dance sequence shoot as we got our hands on some photos straight from the film's sets.

Noted south choreographer Polaki Vijay took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with Ranbir, Shraddha and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the pictures, Ranbir and Shraddha are all smiles with Polaki Vijay from the sets of Luv Ranjan's film.

Sharing a couple of photos from his dance rehearsal with the actor, Polaki Vijay captioned it, "Very glad to work with you sir. Never in my dreams i would think of such a wonderful opportunity. Looking forward to work further All the best sir! @ranbir_kapoooor." Whereas, sharing happy snaps with Shraddha, he wrote, "Very happy to work with you @shraddhakapoor ur just awesome what a energy lots of memories #shraddhakapoor #shraddhaarya #shraddhakapoorfans #bollywood #song #choreographer #dance #luvranjan #bestmoments #polakivijaymaster #vijay #tollywood #vj #polaki #vijay #master @luv_films."

Take a look at Shraddha and Ranbir's unseen photos:

Just a few days ago, a dance video from the sets of Luv Ranjan's film leaked. In the video, Ranbir looked dapper in a blue kurta, while Shraddha was seen wearing a yellow saree.

