Shraddha Kapoor and rumored BF Rahul Mody’s love language is all about twinning and traveling together: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor has once again made headlines with her rumored relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody. Although neither of them has confirmed their relationship, their recent appearances have made fans curious and excited.

On February 22, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted returning to Mumbai together after attending a wedding. Paparazzi captured a video at the airport, where Shraddha was seen standing at an airport counter while Rahul Mody walked closely behind her.

In the video, Shraddha slowly looked back and waited for Rahul before they walked ahead. The rumored couple seemed comfortable and happy, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Shraddha’s airport look was casual and effortless. She wore a plain white shirt and tied her hair in a simple bun, keeping her makeup minimal. Her simple and casual look caught the attention of fans, who praised her for looking natural. Rahul, on the other hand, complemented Shraddha’s relaxed vibe by wearing a casual polo t-shirt, trousers, and white sneakers.

As the video shared by Pallav Paliwal surfaced, fans couldn't stop pouring love over the duo. Many took to social media, commenting red-heart and heart-eye emojis under the video, expressing their excitement about the pair. Shraddha's simplicity and grace in the video earned praise from her fans and followers.

Earlier this week, on February 20, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted again at the airport. Both were seen entering through the arrival gate, with Shraddha leading and Mody following her.

Rahul Mody is a screenwriter working with Luv Films. He has been part of the film industry for a while and co-wrote the successful movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Despite increasing rumors about their relationship, both Shraddha and Rahul have stayed silent about their personal lives, leaving fans to keep guessing.

On the work front, Shraddha is enjoying the success of her horror comedy Stree 2, which has been well-received by audiences. She is also preparing for her upcoming film Nagin, which has been generating buzz. Last month, producer Nikhil Dwivedi shared an Instagram story showing the script of the movie, indicating that the project will begin soon.