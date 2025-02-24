Shraddha Kapoor and rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody caught in deep discussion in new VIDEO from inside the flight

With their constant appearances, Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody have been stirring the internet lately. Days after getting spotter together at the airport and then attending a wedding in Ahmedabad, the latest video has surfaced on the internet capturing an adorable moment between the rumored lovebirds.

A video has gone viral on the internet showing Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody on an economy flight. The clip, which is making waves online, shows the duo looking at the actress’ phone while they are engrossed in a deep discussion. "Always hide your pasandida shaqs> because nazar is real," reads the caption on the video posted by the fan page.

In the viral clip, both Shraddha and Rahul were seen twinning in white. The actress exuded calm and casual vibes in a white shirt paired with black trousers and white sneakers. She was also seen wearing a watch, pearled earrings, and hair tied in a messy bun, whereas Mody complimented her in a white t-shirt with blue denim.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s viral video

Just a couple of days back, Shraddha and Rahul were spotted attending a wedding in Ahmedabad. The viral video showed the Stree 2 actress walking up the stage where she greeted the bride and groom as well as their families while Mody walked behind her. Later, the duo was also seen posing with the newlywed couple.

Notably, neither Shraddha nor Rahul have reacted to their link-up rumors. The major soft launch by the actress happened last year in June wherein the actress shared a selfie with Mody and captioned it, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vapas de de yaar.” Ever since she is often seen dropping adorable and goofy images with the screenwriter.

For the unversed, Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director associated with Luv Ranjan movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has also written Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

On the professional front, Shraddha has Nikhil Dwivedi-backed Nagin in the pipeline. It was last month that the producer shared the photo of the script, hinting at the film being ready to go on floors.