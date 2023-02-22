Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor flaunt their thumka’s on TJMM’s Show Me The Thumka, Tiger Shroff reacts

All eyes are on Shraddha Kapoor ever since her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been announced. The actress is on a promotional spree these days and is traveling to different cities and meeting her fans. Well, the songs of the film have already created a lot of hype and yesterday the third song featuring the actress and Ranbir Kapoor was released. The song titled Show Me The Thumka is fun and peppy and we bet it will instantly become a favourite. Today, Shraddha shared a fun video of her dad Shakti Kapoor flaunting his thumka’s and it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Shakti Kapoor dances on Show Me The Thumka

In the video Shraddha Kapoor shared on her Instagram handle we can see the father-daughter duo having a blast. Shakti Kapoor, who looks evergreen in a sleeveless tee, shorts, fancy cap and glares cannot stop dancing on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Show Me The Thumka which is playing on the television behind him. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand is recording the video and enjoying her dad’s thumka’s. She can be heard asking ‘baapu, thumka laga rahe ho?’. To this Shakti replies, ‘bachcha, thumka lagaya nahi jata, maara jata hai’. After this both of them scream ‘Maaro thumka!’ Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s video:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

