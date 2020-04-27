Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor's throwback picture will remind you of your childhood days

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Padmini Kolhapure shared an adorable throwback picture of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor posing with other kids.

Coronavirus has created an outrage all over the world. After the 21 days lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown in India till 3rd May starting from 15th April due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Amid the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Among all is also spending this quarantine period with her family and pet Shyloh at home.

Recently, mommy Padmini Kolhapure shared an adorable throwback picture of Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor posing with some other kids. In the childhood picture shared, the Baaghi 3 actress looks too cute teasing with her tongue out while making a goofy face donning a pretty red dress as she sits beside her brother Siddhanth who looks charming making the same expression as Shraddha donning a green t-shirt with blue denim jeans and jacket. Sharing the amazing childhood picture, Padmini Kolhapure wrote, "Guess who all in this picture!!! and tag them." Fans have already guessed Shraddha and Siddhanth as the two still look the same and adorable like before. While some fans have guessed the kid in green t-shirt sitting behind as Priyaank Sharma.

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently celebrated 7 years of Aashiqui 2 on 26th April and shared a heartfelt note with a beautiful collage on her Instagram account thanking the entire team and her fans.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

