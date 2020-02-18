Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff sizzle in BTS footage from their song 'Dus Bahane' in Baaghi 3; Watch

Shraddha and Tiger's film dropped the remake of 'Dus Bahane' last week dividing fans who loved and hated the song at the same time. Check out some BTS below.

and Tiger Shroff set the temperatures on social media blazing last week when their first song of the upcoming film Baaghi 3 was dropped. While you may not remember the movie Dus which was released in the year 2005 you will definitely remember the song Dus Bahane. Shraddha and Tiger's film dropped the remake of 'Dus Bahane' last week dividing fans who loved and hated the song at the same time. Irrespective of whether the song is a hit or no, die-hard fans of the star are making sure not to miss out anything related to the song.

For instance, we recently stumbled upon a video and got a sneak peek into what Sharddha and Tiger were up to on set. In the video, the stars can be seen in between their dance sequence as choreographer Prince Gupta instructs them. The original video was shared by Gupta himself on his Instagram. Check out the video below:

Tiger and Shraddha's version of 'Dus Bahane' shows the actors in super glam avatars, very different from the original song which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. Baaghi 3 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande apart from Tiger and Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3’s trailer impressed fans and Tiger’s action stunts surely left the Internet impressed. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 has been shot in Rajasthan and Serbia. It is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

