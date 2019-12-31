Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan look glamorous in a new photoshoot; Check out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in a set of new photo shoots for their forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D".
3982 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan look glamorous in a new photoshoot; Check outShraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan look glamorous in a new photoshoot; Check out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The shoot, for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, is done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo. Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shoots, Varun looks pumped up sporting Bollywoodish brawn in a shirtless avatar. Sharaddha oozes oomph in her Street Dancer look. Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Winter is not coming

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

ALSO READ EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor REACT if Katrina Kaif could have been a part of Street Dancer

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement