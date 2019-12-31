Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan look glamorous in a new photoshoot; Check out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in a set of new photo shoots for their forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D".

The shoot, for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, is done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo. Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shoots, Varun looks pumped up sporting Bollywoodish brawn in a shirtless avatar. Sharaddha oozes oomph in her Street Dancer look. Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including , , , Kareena Kapoor, , , and among others.

Credits :IANS

