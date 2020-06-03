Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's fun throwback photo will remind you of your friends amid lockdown

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's goofy expression while giving a funny pose for the camera will leave you in splits.

shares a great rapport with her friend and co-star . The two have worked together in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Coming from a filmy background, the two have known each other since they were kids. Infact, during the promotions of ABCD 2, the Baaghi actress revealed that she had a huge crush on Varun and had even proposed him when they were kids but the actor rejected her. During the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Varun even went on his knee and offered a rose to Shraddha.

Varun and Shraddha look great onscreen and fans love this jodi. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the actors which was shared by a fan. In the photo shared, we can see Shraddha looks pretty donning a yellow coloured dress and has styled her hair by keeping it on one side, on the other hand, Varun looks charming donning a white t-shirt with a brown coloured jacket and a pair of denim. The actor has paired up his look with cool sunglasses. The picture shows Varun and Sharddha's goofy side as the two hold each other's hand while giving a quirky and funny pose for the camera. While Varun is lying on the grass holding his co-star Raghav Juyal's hand, Shraddha is holding onto Varun's hand and trying to pull him up giving a cute expression. This throwback picture speaks the bond these two actors share with each other and will remind you of your friends.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan reveal their crazy side during the promotions of ABCD 2; Watch Throwback Video)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

On the other hand, Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out the picture here:

