Shraddha Kapoor on animals being isolated: Let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings

Sharddha Kapoor has a strong message for all those who are cribbing about isolation due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Due to the increase in the number of cases in India due to Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning from March 25. However, despite the lockdown, India had registered more than 10451 COVID-19 cases across the country in the recent past which was a clear indication of the fact that the lockdown is bound to be extended. During his live speech on 14th April, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced his decision of extending the lockdown till May 3rd.

While many are upset because of this extended lockdown, Sharddha Kapoor has a strong message for all those who are cribbing about isolation and being home quarantine. Sharing a collage of animals who are tied up in Zoo's, cages and other places, Shraddha wrote, "So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎ As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth."

As soon as the Baaghi 3 actress posted this, fans have been showing hearts on the post and giving it a thumbs up. Meanwhile, on the work front, had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

