Shraddha Kapoor is an aquaholic as she enjoys beach time in Maldives; Shares PIC clicked by mom Shivangi

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her parents, has shared a few more stunning shots from the exotic paradise.

Looks like the Maldives is ’s favourite holiday destination as she has yet again jetted off to the exotic paradise. This is the actress's second trip to the beach destination this month. She had earlier went there to attend the wedding of her cousin and actor Priyaank Sharma. This time she has headed to the Maldives with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Ever since she had landed there, the Stree star has been sharing breathtaking photos from her fun-filled holiday. Going by her posts, it is quite clear that the actress is making life memories and is having a whale of a time.

Right from sharing her gorgeous solo selfies clicked by her parents to dropping videos showing the breathtaking views, Shraddha has been giving some major travel goals. Now in her recent post, the actress is seen enjoying beach time. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star shared a photo wherein she can be seen posing on a water beach and looked super happy. The stunning shot has been clicked by her mother and the actress made sure to give her the credit for the same. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Photo by Mommy.” She also posted a beautiful video on her gram stories wherein she is seen relaxing and chilling sitting on a beach.

Earlier, Shraddha had posted an alluring photo posing by the side of the sea. In the backdrop, one can catch a captivating view of the beach and the sea.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film with .

