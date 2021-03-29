Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Richa Chadda, and other B-town celebs wish Holi 2021 to fans

B-town biggies Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, and Richa Chadda are wishing their fans a very prosperous Holi 2021.

Holi is here and Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to wish their fans. Keeping the spirit of the festival alive during Covid-19, many actors wished their fanbase. posted, “May the colours of love, peace, health and all things wonderful, splash all your lives! Happy Holi everyone!!!” Most B-town celebs are dreading the fact that Holi can’t be celebrated in Mumbai in all its glory this year. posted throwback images of Holi where she was reminiscing about last year’s Holi party with husband Gene Goodenough.

Abhishek Bachchan posted the latest song from his upcoming The Big Bull called Ishq Namazaa. The romantic song is full of love and colors as Abhishek’s character Harshad Mehta sighs for his lady. Abhishek captioned the post, “Team The Big Bull wishes you a Holi full of colours and ishq!” The Big Bull’s trailer has garnered appreciation from fans all over despite comparisons with Pratik Gandhi. In this film version of Harshad Mehta’s story, Abhishek will be seen sharing screen space with Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. The Big Bull will hit the screens on Disney plus Hotstar on 8 April.

Arjun Rampal also took to Instagram and shared two photos with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their daughter wishing his fans a very safe and secure Holi. Celebrating it with minimal colors, Arjun is having a precautionary Holi considering that the COVID cases in Mumbai are on an absolute rise.

Richa Chadda posted a cute video with boyfriend Ali Fazal on Instagram where both of them were relishing the festival of colors in the privacy of their company. Richa and Ali urged their fans to have a quiet and safe Holi considering that the fear of corona is still looming all over us. Richa and Ali can be seen ravished in the festivity of love, organic colors, and sunshine. Richa wrote on her Instagram, “Happy Holi. Play with organic colours. Be safe. Corona is not over yet ! May your life be colourful this year.”

Some of the other Bollywood biggies also wished their fans via their handles.

