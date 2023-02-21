Shraddha Kapoor asks a fan 'why do you think your gf is jhoothi’ at TJMM event; His reply leaves her stunned
Shraddha Kapoor, who attended the promotional event of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar in Indore recently, was seen having a fun interaction with her fans.
Shraddha Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress who has been on a break on a break from films, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, marks the actress's first onscreen collaboration with the celebrated Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year, and the cast and crew members are now busy with the promotions of the film.
Shraddha Kapoor asks a fun question to a fan
Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor, who recently attended the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Indore, was seen having a fun interaction with her fans. The actress, who had a Q&A session with her fans, asked one of them 'Why do you think your gf is jhoothi’. However, the boy replied that he never had a girlfriend, and his hilarious reply left the actress stunned. The fun video from the TJMM Indore promotional event is now going viral on social media.
Watch Shraddha Kapoor's video from the TJMM promotional event, below:
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Everything you need to know
The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around an unconventional pair, who pretend to fall in love with each other with hidden motives. The project marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for his romantic comedy films, including the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Shraddha Kapoor is appearing as the female lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which features a stellar star cast including Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in the supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the project.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor clarifies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song 'Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not based on his life
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more