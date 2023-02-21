Shraddha Kapoor asks a fan 'why do you think your gf is jhoothi’ at TJMM event; His reply leaves her stunned

Shraddha Kapoor , the popular Bollywood actress who has been on a break on a break from films, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, marks the actress's first onscreen collaboration with the celebrated Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor . Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year, and the cast and crew members are now busy with the promotions of the film.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor, who recently attended the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Indore, was seen having a fun interaction with her fans. The actress, who had a Q&A session with her fans, asked one of them 'Why do you think your gf is jhoothi’. However, the boy replied that he never had a girlfriend, and his hilarious reply left the actress stunned. The fun video from the TJMM Indore promotional event is now going viral on social media.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor's video from the TJMM promotional event, below: