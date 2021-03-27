Shraddha Kapoor asks kids not to throw balloons at her while she gets clicked post jetty ride in Mumbai; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently returned from her Maldives vacation, was recently papped post a jetty ride and was seen sending Holi wishes to shutterbugs.

is one of the actresses who has won hearts with her bubbly nature time and again. In fact, she never fails to bring a smile to your face with her impressive aura and always exude positive vibes. Besides, her fashion statements also make her the talk of the town every now and then. Recently, the Ek Villain actress grabbed the attention as she was papped post a jetty ride in the city. Shraddha was seen wearing a white shirt with loose denims which she had paired with kolhapuri chappal.

While her comfy style was winning hearts, a video of the actress is doing the rounds wherein she was seen extending Holi wishes to the paps. In the video, Shraddha was seen making her way post the jetty ride and had some kids teasing her about throwing water balloons at her from the nearest ferry. While the actress made sure to wave at them, she also asked them not to throw balloons at her. In fact, as the kids continued to scare her, Shraddha was heard screaming “Nahi (no)” and just walked away with a smile.

Talking about the work front, Shraddha has been roped in to play the role of a shape shifting Naagin and she is quite elated about the project. Talking about it, the actress stated, "It’s an absolute delight to play a 'naagin' on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising ma’am in 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen' and always wanted to play a similar role that is rooted in Indian folklore."

