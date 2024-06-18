Shraddha Kapoor asks netizens to caption her latest red saree PICS; fans drop quirky Stree-special reactions

Shraddha Kapoor, who will now be seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial venture, Stree 2, is making heads turn with her latest appearance in a red saree. Shraddha recently opted for a beautiful floral red saree at the teaser launch of Stree 2.

Fans eagerly awaited her to post pictures of her saree look on Instagram. The actress, who often interacts with her fans on social media, has now fulfilled their wish.

Shraddha Kapoor drops her red saree look on Instagram

On June 18, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a clip featuring her pictures from a recent photoshoot on the platform. In the photos, Shraddha looks oh-so-gorgeous while flaunting the red saree.

She paired her outfit with a small black bindi on her forehead. The actress wore an oxidised nose pin and beautiful golden earrings.

Shraddha asked netizens to drop their suggestions for the caption. She accompanied her post with a note that reads, "Caption Batao."

Check out her post here:

Fans came up with quirky captions

Many netizens dropped their reactions in the comment section. Most of them had a connection to her movie, Stree. Shraddha's brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, also reacted to her post. He wrote, "Stree aayi, bhaago."

"I am glad Stree allowed you," a fan wrote.

"Main khud ek Stree hoon par is Stree par dil warti hoon," reads a comment.

"Stree aaj aap Sunday se pehle aa gayin," an Instagram user wrote.

"Kisi ke haath nahin aayegi ye Stree," another Instagram user wrote.

A fan penned a sweet caption for her that reads, "Draped in heritage, Adorned with grace."

"Shruesday," a comment reads.

When a fan requested Shraddha Kapoor to post her 'pending looks'

Yesterday, on June 17, Shraddha Kapoor acknowledged a fan's request who asked her to share her 'pending looks' on her Instagram handle. The fan also wished to see a glimpse of her red saree look.

Shraddha took it on a hilarious note as she posted a funny meme of Gangs of Wasseypur featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee. The Stree actress put her photo over Bajpayee's face and the meme reads, "Ab underground hone ka samay aa gaya hai."

Shraddha reacted to the fan's request, saying she is a Stree and can post her pictures whenever she feels like it. The actress also asked the fans not to put "pressure" on her.

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, Stree. The horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. It will release on August 15 this year.

