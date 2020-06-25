Shraddha Kapoor is awestruck with the 'surreal' view of the pretty sky; Says 'It's just unbelievable'

Shraddha Kapoor treated fans with a beautiful view of the long coconut trees on a beautiful lawn in front of a beach surrounded by the blue coloured sky.

Amid the lockdown, is among one such actress who has been enjoying her quarantine period with her family and her pet dog Shyloh. From urging fans to stay home to sharing some tips on quarantine, the Baaghi 3 actress has been motivating her fans to stay home during such times. She is also among one of the many actresses in Bollywood who makes conscious efforts to live in an eco-friendly manner. Not only this, but Shraddha has also been keeping her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans while staying at home.

Recently, Shraddha shared a 'surreal' view of the beautiful sky and weather. The actress treated fans with two beautiful pictures of the sky. In the first photo, we can see the long coconut trees on a beautiful lawn in front of a beach surrounded by the blue coloured sky. The actress captioned this photo as "Surreal (with a purple heart emoji). In the second picture, Shraddha has zoomed in the camera lens towards the sky to show her fans the pretty colour of the sky that is rarely seen in Mumbai due to the cloudy or sunny weather. Sharing the picture, the Saaho actress wrote, "This is ACTUALLY how the sky is looking.. it's just unbelievable (with a heart eye emoji)"

(Also Read: When Shraddha Kapoor got scared and ended up laughing looking at her new look; Watch Video)

Meanwhile, recently, on the occasion of Father's Day, Shraddha had shared an adorable throwback picture with her father and actor Shakti Kapoor. Sharing this throwback photo, Shraddha wrote, "My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×