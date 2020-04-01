Shraddha Kapoor is a ball of cuteness as she makes soap bubbles during her vacay in THIS THROWBACK video

This video of Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor making soap bubbles during her recent vacation is surely going to cheer you up

Be it singing, acting or dancing, is a storehouse of talent, and be it Aashiqui 2, ABCD 2, or Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor has amply proved that she has the act in actor. 2019 was a busy year for Shraddha Kapoor as she had back to back releases, and talking about 2020, Shraddha already, has had two releases namely- Baaghi 3, and Street Dancer. Now as we speak, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, B-town celebs are staying indoors and spending time in quarantine.

Now while browsing through the internet, we came across a major throwback video of Shraddha Kapoor from one of her vacations, and in the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen doing the soap bubble activity on the streets of Europe. That’s right! In the video, like an excited child, 33-year-old Shraddha Kapoor is seen making the soap bubble with her friends and soon after she is done, her friends ask her to do it once more. Well, we think that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this video will surely brighten up your day and make you plan your next holiday. Isn’t it?

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and while the film minted Rs 84.97 crore in six days of its release, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, government directed the theatres to be shut, and therefore, due to the total shutdown of cinema halls, Baaghi 3 suffered at the box office. Post Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space with for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next film. Besides films, Shraddha Kapoor is being rumoured to be dating photographer, Rohan, and although these two are often papped together, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

Check out the video of Shraddha Kapoor making soap bubbles during her recent vacation:

