Shraddha Kapoor is a ball of happiness as she poses with Shakti Kapoor & family in a throwback vacay photo

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3
Prior to the lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Shraddha, just like all of us, is quarantining at home with her parents. But thanks to social media, Shraddha Kapoor has been fairly updating her fans with her latest candid photos and workout videos, and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Shraddha Kapoor, with daddy Shakti Kapoor, mom and brother Siddhanth Kapoor wherein they are vacationing in Seychelles prior to the lockdown.

Thanks to Siddhanth Kapoor, who shared the unseen photo on Instagram, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “ #seychelles sometime back..” In the said photo, Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing with her family, and as always, she looks gorgeous wearing shorts and tee look. Recently, on brother Siddhanth Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a cute childhood picture with her brother and wrote, "Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brothers birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest  @siddhanthkapoor"

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor in filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next. Also, post Sushant’s demise, Shraddha Kapoor penned a long note on social media recalling the actor and their happy moments together as she wrote, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next!”

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

shraddha was always kind&humane to sushant.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

shakti kapoor looks preggers here..

