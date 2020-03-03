Shraddha Kapoor beams with joy as she celebrates her birthday with kids and senior citizens at an orphanage

Shraddha Kapoor looks the happiest as she spends her 33rd birthday with kids and senior citizens at the orphanage.

rings in her 33rd birthday today. The actress is keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Baaghi 3 which is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens. Meanwhile, Shraddha has taken some time off her busy schedule to spend her birthday in the presence of children and senior citizens at an orphanage. The actress seems to be taking a detox on her birthday afternoon as she visits Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity in Mumbai.

Just a while ago, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her birthday afternoon. "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla", Shraddha captioned her post. Shraddha Kapoor beamed with joy as she celebrated with kids and senior citizens. The actress was all smiles and looked beautiful in cool casuals. Pink tee, denim jeans, and hoops completed her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently featured in Street Dancer 3D with and is now gearing up for Baaghi 3's release. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie and sets out to find his brother who gets abducted by ISIS in Syria. Alone, he stands against the country in order to save his brother. Shraddha Kapoor returns to the Baaghi franchise and plays an air hostess in the film.

